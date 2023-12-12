COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Comstock High School Tuesday evening, the district said.

It happened during an “altercation” in the parking lot, Comstock Public Schools wrote in a letter to families. No one was injured.

There were boys’ junior varsity and varsity basketball games against Lawrence High School happening at the gym as well as a concert at the Comstock Community Auditorium at the time.

The district said the incident is under investigation and that it would keep families updated.