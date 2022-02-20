No injuries in Kalamazoo twp apartment shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured after a shooting near Kalamazoo Sunday.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Landings Apartments, located in the 3300 block of W. Main Street near Nichols Road in Kalamazoo Township.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found several bullet holes in an apartment building exterior hallway and a bullet hole in an apartment window, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said in a release.

There are no reports of injuries, police say. Police do not believe it was random act of violence.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.488.8911.