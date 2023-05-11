KALAMAZOO, Mich, (WOOD) — A recent movement has led the city of Kalamazoo to put a brief hold on issuing fines for residents over their uncut lawns.

No Mow May, which asks homeowners to avoid cutting their grass for the month to help pollinators do their thing, has grown in popularity across the country in recent years. The city of Kalamazoo first noticed residents participating late last May.

“Signs started appearing in people’s yards saying they were participating in No Mow May and we were like, ‘What is this?’ And when we found out what it was, it was something that the city needed to participate in,” Debra Miller, the code administrator for the city of Kalamazoo, said.

It was after the realization of the movement that the city decided to allow residents the chance to observe the campaign without fear of being fined. Instead, a courtesy notice will be sent to residents during the month.

The city is asking for residents to be respectful of their neighbors who may not be participating in No Mow May. Homeowners are asked to at least do the following:

Mow the entire curb lawn between the sidewalk and street

Have a mower’s width cut along all public sidewalks

Have a mower’s width cut along all walkways to the front porch

Mow at least 3 feet adjacent to neighbors’ property line

Regular citations and fines will begin again June 1. A city ordinance requires all lawns to not exceed 8 inches in height and for all noxious weeds, like poison ivy, and ragweed to be removed.

Homeowners will receive a notice starting June 1 to take care of their lawns. They will then have 10 days to comply or will receive a fine. Fines will increase after each failed compliance, Miller said.