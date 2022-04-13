KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A no contact advisory for part of Portage Creek was lifted a week and a half after it was issued.

The advisory was put in place after a crash at Portage Street and Alcott Street in Kalamazoo on April 3. A motorcycle and semi-truck collided. The bike hit the truck’s fuel tank, which caused about 40 gallons of diesel fuel to spill into the street, then into a storm drain and from there into the river.

Crews have been working on mitigation since then. On Wednesday, the no-contact advisory was issued.

No one was hurt in the crash.