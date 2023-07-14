A map shows were partially treated wastewater was discharged into the Kalamazoo River in Kalamazoo. (Courtesy)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A no-contact advisory has been issued for a stretch of the Kalamazoo River after about 1.5 million gallons of partially treated wastewater got into the water, Kalamazoo city officials say.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services says that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, workers realized there was a problem with the disinfection feed system at the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Harrison Street north of Paterson Street. They fixed it before midnight, but said that in the meantime, 1.506 million gallons of partially treated wastewater got into the river.

The no-contact advisory is in effect between the Paterson Street bridge in Kalamazoo and the D Avenue bridge in Cooper Township.

A map shows where a no-contact advisory was issued for the Kalamazoo River. (Courtesy)

The city is conducting tests on the river. Once those tests show the risk is minimized, the advisory will be lifted. That could be as early as Saturday but may take longer.