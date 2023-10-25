KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services has lifted the no body contact advisory for a section of Arcadia Creek.

All surface water activities, including swimming, kayaking and fishing, can resume in the area of Arcadia Creek between Drake Road and Oliver Street.

The no body contact advisory was issued Sept. 25 and lifted Wednesday, precisely a month later.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services said it has been monitoring the Arcadia Creek watershed after a sanitary sewer overflow at a private property on the 3600 block of Jay Drive. Earlier this month, the department said it would use tracer dye to assess a potential sewage release.

The county’s Health and Community Services Department approved the cancellation of the advisory.