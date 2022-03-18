KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A no body contact advisory has been issued for Woods Lake in Kalamazoo after a sewer pipe broke in the area.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, personnel with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Services responded to 2435 Kensington Drive near Broadway Avenue and Woods Lake for a sanitary sewer overflow after a sewer pipe broke in the area.

The pipe was repaired at 12:45 p.m. and normal flow conditions have been restored.

The investigation shows that the sanitary sewer overflow may have started at 3 p.m. on Sunday, the department of public services said. Crews estimate that roughly 5,500 gallons of material seeped through the broken pipe.

A no body contact advisory has been issued for Wood’s Lake. The department of public services recommends that everyone avoids contact with Woods Lake until the advisory has been lifted. It is unclear how long the advisory could be in place.

Water Reclamation Plant personnel have notified the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy at the Kalamazoo District Office and the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health Unit of the spill. This is required by law.