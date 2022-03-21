KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The no body contact advisory for Woods Lake in Kalamazoo has been lifted days after a sewer pipe broke in the area.

The advisory was lifted after the Kalamazoo Department of Public Services’ Wastewater Division sent sample results of Woods Lake to county health officials, who approved the cancellation Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, the city of Kalamazoo said it’s safe for residents to swim, fish, canoe and kayak on Woods Lake.

The no body contact advisory was issued after Kalamazoo Department of Public Services staff responded around 6:15 a.m. Friday to sanitary sewer overflow at 2435 Kensington Drive near Broadway Avenue and Woods Lake. The overflow was caused by a nearby broken pipe, which was repaired Friday afternoon.

According to the city, investigators believe the sanitary sewer overflow may have started at 3 p.m. on March 13, with roughly 5,500 gallons estimated to have been released through the broken pipe.

Water Reclamation Plant staff notified the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy at the Kalamazoo District Office and the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health Unit of the spill, which is required by law.