No arrests after two armed robberies in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There were two armed robberies in Kalamazoo Saturday.

The first happened around 5 p.m. in the 3000 block of S Westnedge Avenue near Whites Road.

A clerk at a local business told officers a suspect entered the store and pointed a gun while demanding money from the register, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said the clerk ran to the back of the store, and the suspect ran away with no money.

About seven minutes later, there was another armed robbery in the 900 block of W Michigan Avenue near W Lovell Street, KDPS says. It said the suspect ran from that business with some money.

Officials believe it was the same suspect in both incidents.

The suspect has not yet been identified, officials say.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.