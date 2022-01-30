No arrests after Kzoo apartments hit by gunfire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured after shots were fired at two Kalamazoo apartments on Sunday.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue.

A woman told officers somebody had shot into her apartment, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. No one was injured.

A neighboring apartment also had bullet holes, KDPS said. Officers forced entry to check that apartment’s residents and found nobody inside. That apartment’s residents later told officers they were inside when the apartment was shot and fled.

A suspect has not been identified, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 337.8120 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.