New studio brings art and dance to underserved area of Kalamazoo

Aerick Burton and Joy Morris-Burton have opened Move With Joy, a new dance, yoga and art studio. (courtesy Aerick Burton and Joy Morris-Burton)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Art is a way of life for Aerick Burton and his wife, Joy Morris-Burton. They want to share that with the world, including people who don’t have access to some of the resources they may need to express themselves creatively.

As a family with two little girls, the arts have been at the center of nearly everything they do.

Although their journeys in that world started separately — with Joy earning a dance performance degree from Eastern Michigan University and Aerick becoming an accomplished artist, with multiple installations at the ArtPrize competition in Grand Rapids — their latest venture has brought their interests together.

The couple has opened Move With Joy, a new dance, yoga and art studio, at 1103 Portage St. in Kalamazoo.

“After the pandemic, when I started doing things on my own … we were kind of like, why don’t we just put everything we do together? Both of our dreams are just kind of living now, which is just amazing,” Morris-Burton explained.

Traditional dance studios can be cost prohibitive for families, especially with multiple children or scheduling conflicts.

“We’re trying to create affordable space. All types of people to come and join, you know, just want to move and dance or learn art,” Morris-Burton said.

The cost for a class is $10 on a “drop-in” basis, with no long-term commitments. It’s also the only studio of its kind in the Edison neighborhood, giving residents in the area a new opportunity.

Burton has a background in breakdancing and origami, and now teaches both art forms at the studio. His work from ArtPrize is on display on the walls of the studio.

“One of the bigger issues with my ArtPrize installation this year … I was really happy with it and wanted to be able to show it off. There is a huge audience that you get in Grand Rapids, but then you have people closer to home that can’t make it out for a plethora of different reasons who still haven’t been able to see it. So it’s good to be able to show it here,” Burton said.

Keeping with their goal of making art accessible, they will also welcome guest instructors for dance and art, at no cost to the teacher. They will have a guest art teacher once a month and a guest dance teacher once a month.

Paying for renting a space can eat into any profit from teaching a class, which can be challenging for new instructors.

“Even though your students are paying, you really don’t make anything. So we’re just saying, ‘Hey, once a month you just come teach and you just keep all the profits,'” Morris-Burton said.

Ultimately, these two want to share their gift in an inclusive way.

“So that a lot of people who have been left behind in the dance community and the art community have a place to go,” Burton said. “Not just … take a class every once in a while at a discounted rate, but to have a place in the community where they can continue to grow as artists and as dancers.”

The couple is also part of a dance company called “Breakin’ Ballet,” which, true to the name, combines the dance forms of ballet and breakdancing.

They will host a grand opening celebration for the new studio on Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5. For more information, visit their website, Facebook or YouTube.