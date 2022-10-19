The Portage site where Storypoint Senior Living facility is set to be built starting in 2023.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — More housing is coming to the city of Portage. It’ll be geared toward senior tenants.

Storypoint Senior Living, which already has a Portage facility on Milham Avenue, plans to add another facility on Creekside Drive near Centre Avenue.

The 177,000-square-foot facility would provide more than 170 apartments, most of them independent living units. The rest are for assisted living, memory care and enhanced living — a bridge between independent and assisted.

Amenities will include restaurants, a café, pub and bistro, postal services, a salon and barbershop, fitness center, library, business center and media/multipurpose room for large gatherings.

Storypoint says the project will bring 100 jobs to the city while aiming to help tackle area housing needs for senior citizens.

“Housing is the dire need — housing for everybody. Our attitude is housing for anybody and everybody, so if we can get a housing unit, it’s a win. Whether it’s a housing unit at a higher income level or a lower income level, if it’s housing for anybody or housing specifically for senior citizens, it’s all a win. It’s all checking a box,” said Patrick McGinnis, Portage city manager.

Construction is expected to start in May. The building should be finished by 2025.