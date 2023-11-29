PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — As the number of Portage Public Schools students experiencing homelessness rises, the district says it has launched a new tutoring program.

At the end of 2017, the district identified 92 students experiencing homelessness, according to a Tuesday release. Now, the number has risen to 146 — and school officials say this is likely an underestimate.

“When your basic human needs are not being met, it can be hard to focus on learning,”

Janet Johnstone, coordinator of instructional services for PPS, said in a statement. “When you’re worried about where you’ll sleep at night or where your next meal is coming from, you don’t have the same capacity to worry about your academics.”

Around 81% of Michigan 12th graders graduated with a high school diploma in 2021, the release said, citing MISchoolData.org. But for students experiencing homelessness, the rate fell to 56%.

Johnstone said the district’s new tutoring program aims to help these students improve academic success, build relationships with caring adults and connect with peers. Those in the program meet with their tutor twice a week, either before or after school.

Students identified through the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act are eligible to participate in the tutoring program, which is funded by an American Rescue 2 Grant, according to the release.

After launching this fall, the program currently serves around 50% of eligible students and continues to grow, the district says.

According to Johnstone, staff members hope to continue the program even after federal funding runs out.