PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Portage City Council approved a contract with Patrick McGinnis to serve as city manager.

It’s a three-year contract with an option to extend up to five years. As part of the contract, McGinnis will receive a $200,000 salary, health insurance and retirement benefits, according to a city news release.

McGinnis was previously the city manager of Grand Haven for 19 years and city manager of West Branch for 13 years, the release said.

“I look forward to exceeding the high expectations set by the Mayor and City Council,” McGinnis said in a news release. “The Portage tradition of excellence in local government is of a high standard. In the coming years, we’ll raise it higher.”

He will start his new role as the Portage city manager on Tuesday, July 12.