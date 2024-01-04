GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Owners of one of the state’s largest rock shops are looking to break ground on a new museum.

The Rockhound Rock Shop & Supply in Galesburg is a family-owned store that offers thousands of different rocks and minerals and hands-on experiences. The owners said they have been thinking about transferring the knowledge they have on rocks into an educational space.

“What can we leave behind? What can we do to help educate future generations and to help display some of the more unique pieces, the one-of-a-kind things that you just are not going to see again and be able to have a spot after we’re gone that can allow for that,” Wrifton Graham, the owner of the shop, said.

Graham decided he wanted to start fundraising for a new museum called the Michigan Mineral Museum. The plan is to have it built across the street from the shop, but Graham said after the museum is complete, he wants the store and museum to be separate. They are currently in the process of getting the museum classified as a non-profit organization.

“A museum…to be able to go into that a little bit more in-depth than we do at our rock shop is wonderful because I love the education and the science behind why this stuff exists the way that it does,” Graham said.

Renderings of the inside of the museum show the plan of a one-way journey through minerals found in Michigan and across the world. Graham said he wants the museum to be interactive and hands-on.

“We can kind of nest in the different minerals and crystals and things and then be able to talk about them, but we want it to be stimulating,” Graham said. “We want it to be very interesting so that it’s not just walking by display cases with crystals sitting on them and little signs.”

The fundraiser for the new museum started three weeks ago and has raised around $20,000. In order to start construction on the new space, Graham said they need to raise $100,000 in two years.

“Michigan is outdoor-activity oriented. We have a lot of people who kind of support this kind of thing,” Graham said. “It is more tourism. It is more income to the state by bringing people in.”

If the donation goal is reached, Graham hopes the museum will be constructed and ready to open by 2027.