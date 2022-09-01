KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo will soon have another restaurant option in its downtown district.

JungleBird will open next week inside The Exchange at 155 W. Michigan Ave. The tropics-inspired restaurant will offer Caribbean-influenced cocktails and a fusion-style menu based off cuisine from Cuba, Brazil, as well as Miami.

Inspired by his experiences in those areas, co-owner and restaurateur Mark Sellers says a restaurant with such a theme didn’t exist in Kalamazoo, which created the perfect opportunity.

“I thought of it and I thought, ‘This could be a lot of fun,’” said Mark Sellers, founder and co-owner of JungleBird. “Then I thought about how I would design, in terms of the artwork. I wanted lots of plants. You can see there are lots of plants in here — tropical. You just want to feel like you’re in a different world when you’re in here. It’s an escape from reality — which to me, is what a good restaurant should be, is an escape from reality.”

JungleBird will feature craft cocktails and food inspired by the tropics, according to a press release. Specialty meals will include Charred Octopus, House Made Empanadas, Brazilian Kafta, and Vegan Tofu Moqueca — a stew. Some desserts will be Key Lime pie, Pastelitos de Cucurucho — a layered puff pastry, and vegan avocado sorbet.

The restaurant was developed as a collaboration between Sellers and PlazaCorp, whom he worked with to open HopCat in Kalamazoo.

Junglebird’s grand opening is set for Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but staff encourage customers to book a reservation at junglebirdkzoo.com.

The restaurant’s regular hours after Sept. 10 will be 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

JungleBird is also accepting employee applications. Email jobs@junglebirdkzoo.com for more information.