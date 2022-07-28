PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A new airline will be flying out of Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport starting in October.

Avelo Air is the newest airline in Kalamazoo, providing more flights to and from Orlando International Airport. Flights will start October 26, the airline said.

One-way ticket prices will start at $59. Avelo will be offering evening flights on Fridays and Mondays, airline spokesperson Jim Olson said at a press conference on Thursday. It will be the only airline that offers nonstop service from Kalamazoo airport to Florida.

The inaugural flight out of Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will happen at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The return flight from Florida will be at noon that day.

After that, Avelo flights out of Kalamazoo will be Mondays and Fridays at 8:50 p.m. and out of Orlando at 5:25 p.m, according to an airline press release.

Earlier in the week, Capital Region’s International Airport in Lansing announced that Avelo would be starting service there, offering Thursday and Sunday flights to Orlando starting in October.

The airline’s announcement comes as United Airlines pulled service from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in January of this year. It cited a pilot shortage as well as economic impacts to the airline industry as a whole. A spokesperson at the time said the stoppage would be long-term but United was “leaving the door open” for a return.