KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Gunfire in Kalamazoo caused a natural gas leak Sunday, police say.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane near Gull Road. Multiple homes were hit by gunfire, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

A natural gas supply line was also hit, creating a ‘significant’ gas leak, KDPS said.

Neighbors were evacuated. Consumer’s Energy was called to the scene to help respond to the gas leak, police say.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.