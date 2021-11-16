Need for furniture, cookware donations grows as holidays approach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Every day, Partners in Housing Transition in Kalamazoo helps families fill their homes.

The organization provides furniture and other housewares to families referred to it by social services.

But director Carla Baublis emphasized that right now, there’s not much to give out.

“The couches, the chairs, dining tables — we’re talking about Thanksgiving — I am completely out of dining tables and chairs right now,” Baublis said.

St. Luke’s Partners in Housing Transition. (Nov. 16, 2021)

With the holidays fast approaching and families lining up for help, the nonprofit is running low on everything. Baublis and her fellow volunteers are seeking large, gently used furniture like couches, tables and dressers, along with cookware and kitchen utensils.

“Any mom loves to bake with their little kids, cupcakes and cookies,” Baublis explained. “It’s just a nice face-to-face thing families can do that’s inexpensive and affordable.”

Among the families in need are Afghan refugees who have come to West Michigan for safety and the Young family, whose home was demolished by Kalamazoo police after being damaged in a deadly standoff last week. According to Baublis, the new referrals coming to the nonprofit include five families with a combined total of at least 20 children.

With Thanksgiving arriving next week, volunteers are eager to give these families a place to gather.

“It’s really hard to have a Thanksgiving dinner if you don’t have a kitchen table or chairs,” Baublis said. “If you don’t even have a couch or a chair to sit in and eat off your lap, then that’s even harder.”

Smaller items like dishware can be dropped off at the nonprofit in the back of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Lovell Street. Those wanting to donate larger items like couches can call Partners in Housing Transition to schedule a pickup. The nonprofit can be reached by phone at 269.385.2466, by email at partners@stlukeskalamazoo.org, through its website, or on its Facebook page.

“It’s just the full picture, the full security that we want to give them,” Baublis said.