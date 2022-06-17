KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A distillery in Kalamazoo celebrated its reopening today after undergoing several renovations. Joining in on the celebration was an NBA legend.

Four-time NBA All-Star Ben Wallace could be found serving up drinks at the Green Door Distillery, located on E North Street in Kalamazoo.

Recently, Wallace became one of the co-owners of the business, alongside Grand Rapids Gold Founder and President Steve Jbara.

Ben Wallace used to play for the Detroit Pistons. He is an NBA Champion, four-time All-Star, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, has his No. 3 retired by the Pistons, and was the first undrafted player in modern NBA history inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wallace said he’s grateful for the opportunity to be involved with the distillery.

“I would like to take all the credit and say everything was my idea, but Steve Jbara … did me a great favor by bringing me in on this venture, these business deals, and giving me the opportunity to spread my wings a little bit. So I just want to make sure I give these guys the credit that they deserve.”

Big Ben is in the building. @FearTheFro, co-owner of @GDDistilling, in Kalamazoo for its grand re-opening. Plenty of Wallace jerseys in the house too.@WOODTV pic.twitter.com/3c9WLZlxCq — David Horak (@DavidHorakTV) June 17, 2022

There were plenty of Wallace jerseys to be seen among the crowd at the re-opening.