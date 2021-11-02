NB US-131 closed near Schoolcraft due to 3-semi crash

Authorities on scene of a crash involving three semi-trucks on US-131 in Schoolcraft Township Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The northbound lanes of US-131 are closed at W. XY Avenue near Schoolcraft Tuesday morning due to a crash involving three semi-trucks.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound lanes are closed at XY Avenue in Schoolcraft Township.

The Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority said crews are working to clear the scene of the crash which involves three semi-trucks.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, if there are any reports of injuries and when the highway will reopen.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.