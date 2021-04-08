Police: Fire, deadly crash near Kalamazoo connected

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a fire and deadly crash near Kalamazoo Thursday morning are connected.

The single-car crash happened on Nazareth Road between G and Parchmount avenues. The driver was the only person in the car and died at the scene, according to police on scene.

Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang said authorities also responded to a fire about a block south of the crash around the same time.

Ergang said investigators believe the fire and crash are related but are still working to identify the driver to try to piece it together. He noted that the car is not registered “anyplace close.”

Nazareth Road was shut down while emergency responders were on the scene, but reopened before 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.