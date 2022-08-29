PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the woman who was fatally shot on I-94 in Portage Friday evening has been released.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said that Naya Reynolds, 22, of Kalamazoo died at the hospital following the shooting.

The second woman and infant who were shot are in stable condition following surgery. PDPS said the woman’s unborn baby was not hurt.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on I-94 near Oakland Drive.

A 42-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested near the scene on unrelated charges after he was seen running away from the area and trying to get into a passing vehicle. PDPS said he is not cooperating with the investigation.

During interviews with police, witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a small to midsize black SUV. Initially, police were looking for a dark color Pontiac Grand Am. PDPS said they are no longer looking for a Pontiac Grand Am.