Murder charges filed in deadly crash near Schoolcraft

Kalamazoo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A photo of the crash scene. (Courtesy MSP Twitter)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Murder charges have been filed against a man in connection to a May crash south of Schoolcraft that left an elderly married couple dead.

Court records show Ezra Phillips, 27, faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating under the influence or while impaired by liquor causing death and two counts of driving on a suspended, revoked or denied license causing death.

A source confirmed to News 8 that the case stems from a May 7 crash on US-131 at W Y Avenue in Schoolcraft Township.

A photo of the car involved in the crashed. (Courtesy MSP Twitter)

At the time, Michigan State Police said an eastbound Chevrolet Impala was broadsided by a southbound Dodge Durango in the intersection.

The married couple in the Impala, 83-year-old Joel Shaffer and his wife 84-year-old Delores Shaffer of Schoolcraft, were killed.

Phillips, of Saginaw, who was driving the SUV, sustained minor injuries. His passenger, a 24-year-old Flint woman, was seriously injured but survived.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!