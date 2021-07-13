Murder charges filed in deadly crash near Schoolcraft

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Murder charges have been filed against a man in connection to a May crash south of Schoolcraft that left an elderly married couple dead.

Court records show Ezra Phillips, 27, faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating under the influence or while impaired by liquor causing death and two counts of driving on a suspended, revoked or denied license causing death.

A source confirmed to News 8 that the case stems from a May 7 crash on US-131 at W Y Avenue in Schoolcraft Township.

A photo of the car involved in the crashed. (Courtesy MSP Twitter)

At the time, Michigan State Police said an eastbound Chevrolet Impala was broadsided by a southbound Dodge Durango in the intersection.

The married couple in the Impala, 83-year-old Joel Shaffer and his wife 84-year-old Delores Shaffer of Schoolcraft, were killed.

Phillips, of Saginaw, who was driving the SUV, sustained minor injuries. His passenger, a 24-year-old Flint woman, was seriously injured but survived.