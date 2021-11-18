2 injuries reported in multicar crash on I-94 in Kalamazoo

The scene of a crash on I-94 near Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo on Nov. 18, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been injured in a crash that shut down a stretch of I-94 in Kalamazoo Thursday.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway west of Sprinkle Road. Kalamazoo officials said the on-ramps at Sprinkle Road have been blocked off. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It’s not yet clear what caused to the crash or exactly how many vehicles are involved.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety confirmed the two injuries to News 8.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.