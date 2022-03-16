COMSTOCK CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic for an hour on Wednesday near Kalamazoo, according to first responders.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Gull Road between N 26th and East G. Avenue in the Comstock Northwest area, according to a Facebook post by Comstock Fire and Rescue.

Around 11:15 a.m., the department advised drivers to avoid the area for the time following the crash, saying traffic would be affected “for approximately the next hour.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced shortly after noon that all eastbound lanes of Gull Road had opened. The westbound lanes remained closed. MDOT had previously closed both directions of traffic after the crash.