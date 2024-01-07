RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash near Richland Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on M-89 near E B Avenue in Richland Township, MSP said. A 20-year-old Allegan woman was driving a Ford Fusion east on M-89 when she lost control and crossed the center line, crashing into a Dodge Durango head-on, troopers said.

The woman died at the scene and the 41-year-old Plainwell man driving the Dodge was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, MSP said.

Parts of M-89 were shut down for around 3 hours following the crash.

MSP is investigating. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Richland Fire Department and Life EMS also responded to the scene.