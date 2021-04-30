MSP warns of mail, packages being stolen from homes in Kzoo Co.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are warning residents after receiving multiple reports of mail and packages being stolen from mailboxes and front porches in Kalamazoo County.
Michigan State Police said even though suspects are primarily targeting homes in Kalamazoo County, everyone should be on the alert for thieves.
State police released the following tips to help deter thieves and protect your mail and packages:
- Install security cameras and motion-activated lights.
- Ask for package delivery to require a signature to be dropped off.
- Have packages shipped to a secure location like your workplace.
- Track mail by signing up for U.S. Postal Service Informed Delivery.
- If you see something suspicious, report it.