WAKESHMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Reports about a shooting near Vicksburg turned out to be a swatting call, police said.

Michigan State Police Troopers and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address is Wakeshma Township around 11 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. A “lengthy investigation” helped officers determine the call was not legitimate and was a swatting call.

In a social media post, MSP reminded people that swatting calls tie up valuable resources because they are taken seriously.

“This case will be investigated to its fullest extent to identify and hold accountable those responsible for this incident,” wrote police.

Anyone with information should contact Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or MSP Paw Paw post at 269.657.5551.