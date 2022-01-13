MSP updates chain of events in deadly hit-and-run on I-94

Courtesy photo of scene where a Battle Creek man was killed in a hit and run crash on I-94 near Galesburg. (Jan. 11, 2022)

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators have learned more about exactly what happened when a man was killed in a hit-and-run on I-94 near Galesburg on Tuesday evening.

Michigan State Police initially said that after William Pinson got out of his pickup to check on mechanical trouble, another vehicle hit Pinson’s pickup and the pickup then struck Pinson.

On Thursday, police said their continuing investigation had revealed a different series of events. They say Pinson was standing next to the driver’s side of his pickup, not in front of it. They said he was hit directly by the other vehicle and shoved into his own pickup. He ended up lying on the ground several feet in front of his pickup.

An undated courtesy photo of William Pinson.

Pinson, 71, of Battle Creek, died at the scene.

The other driver who hit Pinson took off. Police are still looking for that person. The vehicle is believed to be taller, like another pickup, a van or a semi-truck. It should have damage to the front or front passenger’s side. It also is believed to have made some contact with Pinson’s truck, so it may have black paint transfer.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551.

Pinson had eight children and several grandchildren. Friends recalled him to News 8 as kind and honest.