The scene of a crash where a 14-year-old girl was hit by a semi in Schoolcraft Township. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager has been hospitalized after being hit by a semi-truck while crossing the highway Monday, troopers said.

Northbound traffic had been backed up for construction when a 14-year-old girl tried to cross US-131 at Vienna Street in Schoolcraft Township, according to Michigan State Police. She made it across the northbound lane but when walking into the southbound lane was hit by a semi-truck, said troopers.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are life-threatening, according to MSP.

Both lanes of US-131 are closed between Lyons Street and Eliza Street in Schoolcraft Township for cleanup and processing, MSP said. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.