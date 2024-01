SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say multiple semis were involved in a crash on US-131 in Kalamazoo County.

The crash happened Tuesday on southbound US-131 near U Avenue, according to the Michigan State Police.

The scene of a crash on southbound US-131 near U Avenue in Kalamazoo County on Jan. 9, 2024. (Courtesy MSP)

Troopers say multiple semis were involved, and at least one person was hurt.

MSP is investigating.