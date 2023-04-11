COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Road rage on I-94 in Comstock Township led to a truck rolling into a ditch and an assault, police say.

Around 8:55 a.m., a 22-year-old Illinois man was headed east on I-94 in Comstock Township when Michigan State Police said he cut off a 42-year-old Portage man in a pickup. The pickup driver then tailgated the car.

Both drivers “engaged in repeated reckless driving behavior,” MSP wrote in a press release. The two vehicles eventually crashed and the car lost control, running into the cement barrier wall. The driver had minor injuries.

The pickup driver also lost control, rolling several times before coming to rest in a ditch. That driver was not injured. After the crash, a witness told police the pickup driver physically assaulted the driver of the car.

Police did not arrest anyone at the scene but say warrant requests will be submitted for both drivers on reckless driving. An assault and battery warrant will be sought on the Portage man only.

Courtesy Michigan State Police Courtesy Michigan State Police

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, MSP said.