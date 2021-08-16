MSP releases name of man who died after shooting deputy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The person who authorities say shot and killed a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy over the weekend before dying in a shootout has been identified as a Vicksburg man.

Kyle Goidosik, 35, fled sheriff’s deputies Saturday night, opening fire from his car and killing Deputy Ryan Proxmire, authorities say. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department says Goidosik continued to lead other deputies on a chase before crashing in a field, at which point he opened fire on them again. They shot back and Goidosik was killed.

Michigan State Police, which is investigating, said that earlier in the day Saturday, Goidosik had driven off from a traffic stop conducted by Portage police. It was unclear why police pulled him over.

The chase that left Proxmire dead started after deputies spotted Goidosik at a gas station near Galesburg and he took off again.

Online MSP records show Goidosik had only two previous arrests in Michigan: One for assault in December of 2020 and for a meth possession and a weapons charge in June of this year.

Court records show the victim in the assault case was Goidosik’s father. That case was still open. Goidosik was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on a bond violation. He was also scheduled to undergo a competency exam related to the meth case.

The officers involved in the shooting that left Goidosik dead are on administrative leave while MSP investigates the use of force. That’s standard procedure.