SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are still looking for a driver who led police on a chase through Kalamazoo County before crashing his car and fleeing on foot.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of S. 18th Street in Vicksburg on Tuesday. Michigan State Police with the Paw Paw post discovered that a driver’s car had outstanding felony warrants and tried to pull it over. The driver drove off, leading troopers on a chase.

The suspect finally crashed the vehicle on the 6000 block of Belgian Avenue in Texas Charter Township, approximately 8 miles from the start point. The driver then got out of the car and ran away on foot.

MSP searched the area but was not able to find the suspect. Troopers do not believe the suspect is a danger to the public.

State police are still investigating.