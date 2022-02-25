MSP: Landlord put fireworks under tenant’s truck

Kalamazoo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-gavel-generic-courtroom-generic-court_244412

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged putting with fireworks under her tenant’s truck.

It happened in July 2021. Michigan State Police confirmed to News 8 that Nancy Johnson admitted she went to her tenant’s workplace in Kalamazoo and, using a magnet, attached a box of fireworks to the underside of the tenant’s pickup truck.

She was caught on surveillance doing it, police said.

The fireworks never went off. The tenant later found them, MSP said.

Johnson, 69, of Lawton, was formally charged Jan. 25 with sending explosives with intent to frighten. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!