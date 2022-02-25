MSP: Landlord put fireworks under tenant’s truck

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged putting with fireworks under her tenant’s truck.

It happened in July 2021. Michigan State Police confirmed to News 8 that Nancy Johnson admitted she went to her tenant’s workplace in Kalamazoo and, using a magnet, attached a box of fireworks to the underside of the tenant’s pickup truck.

She was caught on surveillance doing it, police said.

The fireworks never went off. The tenant later found them, MSP said.

Johnson, 69, of Lawton, was formally charged Jan. 25 with sending explosives with intent to frighten. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.