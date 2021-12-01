MSP, KDPS to hold update on bus shooting investigation

Police at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center as they investigate following a shooting on Nov. 27, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police and Kalamazoo police will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on their investigation into a weekend shooting at the city’s central bus station.

The press conference at Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety headquarters is scheduled for 10 a.m. News 8 will have a crew there and will have reports on air and online after information is released.

The shooting happened Saturday morning at the Kalamazoo Transit Center at Kalamazoo Avenue and Burdick Street. Police say Anthony Oliver, 54, stepped onto a bus and started shooting, injuring three people.

“I see this guy pull out a gun and he started shooting,” Crystal Coy, who was on another bus at the station, recalled to News 8 Monday. “I seen the flashes from the gun and I dropped to the floor of the bus. … I was praying he wouldn’t get on our bus and start shooting.”

Responding KDPS officers shot Oliver, who died at the hospital.

MSP is investigating because the local officers used deadly force. That’s standard procedure.