KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Township manager is the subject of a criminal investigation, Michigan State Police confirmed Monday, though it was not immediately clear what he was accused of doing.

Dexter Mitchell was interviewed at the township officer by troopers as a suspect in an investigation, MSP Lt. DuWayne Robinson told News 8.

Mitchell was not arrested but “did leave under his own power to assist us further with the investigation at another venue.” Robinson didn’t say where that other venue was.

MSP said its investigation was ongoing. Once done, it will go to the county prosecutor for a decision on what, if any, charges are appropriate.