The scene of a crash at Sprinkle Road and H Avenue, courtesy of Comstock Fire and Rescue (July 23, 2022)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person is dead and a suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday afternoon in Comstock Township, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP said in a tweet that troopers were at Sprinkle Road near H Avenue around 2:40 p.m. for a hit-and-run crash. Comstock Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook that the intersection of Sprinkle Road and East H would be closed for nearly an hour following the crash. It advised drivers to avoid the area.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, but was later taken into custody by state troopers.