MSP investigating fatal crash on US-131 in Oshtemo Township

Authorities on the scene of a fatal car crash in Oshtemo Township on Sept. 14, 2021.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has died after a crash on US-131 near Kalamazoo Tuesday.

Michigan State Police tweeted at 8:35 p.m. about the crash in Oshtemo Township on northbound US-131 near Stadium Drive.

In an update, MSP said the crash involved three vehicles and that it was fatal.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation shows a car driving south on US-131 swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The car then went into the northbound lanes and hit a semi. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle driving north also hit the semi, investigators said.

All other injuries appear to be minor.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as first responders work to investigate and clear the scene.