10th Street and W Avenue in Prairie Ronde Township, where MSP said “suspicious items” were found. (April 26, 2023)

PRAIRIE RONDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers said they are investigating “suspicious items” dumped on the side of the road near Schoolcraft Wednesday afternoon.

MSP did not say what the items were, which were dropped in the areas of V Avenue and 5th Street and W Avenue near 10th Street west of Schoolcraft.

Troopers are working to investigate and have blocked off the areas.

“We anticipate it’s going to take some time to figure this out. We have brought in additional resources to assist,” read a tweet from MSP.