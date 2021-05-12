MSP: Deadly crash involving bicyclist near Kalamazoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist near Kalamazoo Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened on W KL Avenue near Drake Road in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

State police did not release any more information about the crash. News 8 has a crew heading to the scene and working to find out more information.

