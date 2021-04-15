MSP chases shooting suspect through downtown Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo County

A driver hit two undercover MSP cars during a high speed chase in Kalamazoo Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo Thursday.

The Michigan State Police were trying arrest the man, who was wanted for a Kalamazoo-area shooting, according to the MSP 5th District Fugitive Team.

The driver hit two undercover MSP cars at Sprinkle Road and Main Street, and then took off down East Main Street. A marked MSP car followed the car as the driver went the wrong way down Michigan Avenue.

He then crashed near the Park Trades Center on Parks Street, and jumped out of his car. He ran across the street to the Kalamazoo Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services parking lot, where he was arrested.

Police say a weapon was recovered from him.

There have been no reported injuries from the chase. Some MSP cars were damaged.

