MSP: Chase ends in crash near Plainwell, no serious injuries

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A police chase ended in a crash near Plainwell Wednesday.

An Allegan County sheriff’s deputy started chasing a car in the Otsego area around 11:20 a.m. The car ultimately crashed with a pickup truck near the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue in Alamo Township., MSP told News 8.

Images from the scene show the pickup rolled, landing on its roof. The car sustained serious front-end damage, but stayed upright.

No serious injuries have been reported.

It is not yet known why the deputy was pursuing the vehicle.

The scene of a crash near the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue in Alamo Township following a police chase on Aug. 18, 2021.

The scene of a crash near the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue in Alamo Township following a police chase on Aug. 18, 2021.

The scene of a crash near the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue in Alamo Township following a police chase on Aug. 18, 2021.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.