MSP: Chase ends in crash near Plainwell, no serious injuries

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A police chase ended in a crash near Plainwell Wednesday.
An Allegan County sheriff’s deputy started chasing a car in the Otsego area around 11:20 a.m. The car ultimately crashed with a pickup truck near the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue in Alamo Township., MSP told News 8.
Images from the scene show the pickup rolled, landing on its roof. The car sustained serious front-end damage, but stayed upright.
No serious injuries have been reported.
It is not yet known why the deputy was pursuing the vehicle.
This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.