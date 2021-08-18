MSP: Chase ends in crash near Plainwell, no serious injuries

Kalamazoo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A police chase ended in a crash near Plainwell Wednesday.

An Allegan County sheriff’s deputy started chasing a car in the Otsego area around 11:20 a.m. The car ultimately crashed with a pickup truck near the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue in Alamo Township., MSP told News 8.

Images from the scene show the pickup rolled, landing on its roof. The car sustained serious front-end damage, but stayed upright.

No serious injuries have been reported.

It is not yet known why the deputy was pursuing the vehicle.

  • The scene of a crash near the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue in Alamo Township following a police chase on Aug. 18, 2021.
  • The scene of a crash near the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue in Alamo Township following a police chase on Aug. 18, 2021.
  • The scene of a crash near the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue in Alamo Township following a police chase on Aug. 18, 2021.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!