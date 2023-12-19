MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — At least 30 cars were involved in crashes Monday on I-94 near Mattawan, troopers say.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-94 between mile markers 66 and 69, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say 30 to 35 vehicles, including semitrucks, were involved across a 1-mile stretch. Several semis were jackknifed, blocking the freeway and stranding hundreds of vehicles. Multiple semis had to be pulled from ditches and cables, according to MSP.

MSP says the crashes happened because drivers were going too quickly for the poor road conditions. On Monday, that stretch of I-94 experienced windy and snowy conditions.

A woman in a passenger vehicle was seriously hurt, according to MSP. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Several other people reported minor injuries, troopers say.

For hours on Monday, the freeway was closed from Mattawan, at exit 66, to 9th Street.