Moving company donates 300 beds to Kzoo nonprofits

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A moving company and nonprofit in Kalamazoo teamed up to meet the needs of people in the community.

“You can’t expect a child to take advantage of the Kalamazoo Promise if they don’t even have a bed to sleep in,” said Carla Baublis, the director of St. Luke’s Partners in Housing Transition in Kalamazoo. “We provide free furnishings, beds, bedding, towels and dishes to families that were formerly homeless or that are living really far below the poverty line.”

St. Luke’s Partners in Housing Transition partners with 16 social service agencies in Kalamazoo.

“They find the families that need furnishings that have housing, but they are literally sleeping on the floor,” Baublis.

That’s where the moving company College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving comes in.

Clay Haggard with College HUNKS said they moved 300 beds with frames from Western Michigan University’s residence halls and donated them to Partners in Housing Transition.

The donation saved the nonprofit about $50,000 in its budget, helping children and families in need.

“I know some of these kids are going to the same schools that I went to. I have friends that have been through those things, growing up through the years with them. So being able to be part of this organization, but then with (Baublis) and Partners in Housing Transition to make this happen is huge,” said Haggard.