Motorcyclist injured after hitting school bus in Portage

Police at the scene of a crash in Portage Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Portage Department of Public Safety)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was injured after crashing into a school bus in Portage Thursday morning.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Oakland Drive near Rosewood Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man, struck the back end of the bus. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Thursday PDPS Facebook post.

There was one student on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver and student were not injured.

PDPS said the speed of the motorcycle may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567.