Motorcyclist in critical condition after Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash in Kalamazoo left a motorcyclist in critical condition Wednesday.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of S. Park Street and W. Maple Street.

Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. Officers found a motorcyclist who was unresponsive and began providing medical treatment.

He was brought to the hospital in critical condition, KDPS says.

The other driver was not injured.

KDPS did not say what led up to the crash. Officers do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact KDPS at 337.8120 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.