RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Richland Saturday.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. on M-43 near West Gull Lake Drive.

A 47-year-old man from Richland was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and lost control, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. He went off the road and hit a tree.

He was brought to a local hospital and is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.