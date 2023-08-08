KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Kalamazoo Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Around 2 p.m., a motorcyclist and a passenger vehicle crashed at the intersection of N. Rose Street and W. North Street. An officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety witnessed the crash and immediately started first aid for the motorcyclist, who police say had life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to a hospital.

Police did not say exactly what led up to the crash but KDPS is investigating. Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8150 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.